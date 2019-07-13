New York Mets (40-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (34-55, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (6-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

The Marlins are 16-31 against teams from the NL East. Miami has hit 71 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Brian Anderson leads them with 12, averaging one every 26.2 at-bats.

The Mets are 21-24 against NL East Division teams. The New York offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .348. The Marlins won the last meeting 8-4. Caleb Smith secured his fifth victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Jason Vargas registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 31 extra base hits and is batting .252. Starlin Castro has 15 hits and is batting .366 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 53 extra base hits and has 68 RBIs. McNeil is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.