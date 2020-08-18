The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last year.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team last year while averaging 8.9 hits per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. New York leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (neck), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
