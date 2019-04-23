New York Yankees (12-10, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-14, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels are 7-5 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Brian Goodwin leads the team with a mark of .351.

The Yankees are 4-3 in road games. New York has hit 38 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Clint Frazier leads the team with six, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with six home runs and is slugging .559. Albert Pujols is 7-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Frazier leads the Yankees with nine extra base hits and has 17 RBIs. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .256 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

