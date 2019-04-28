New York Yankees (16-11, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-16, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-1, 1.75 ERA, .82 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Giants are 5-7 in home games. San Francisco has slugged .348 this season. Pablo Sandoval leads the team with a mark of .625.

The Yankees are 8-4 on the road. New York has hit 44 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Luke Voit leads them with eight, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 23 hits and has 11 RBIs. Buster Posey has 10 hits and is batting .294 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Voit leads the Yankees with 11 extra base hits and is batting .265. Gary Sanchez is 8-for-36 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 8-2, .267 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.