The Nationals are 14-23 against NL East opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .351.
The Mets are 17-20 against NL East Division teams. New York has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .347. Brandon Nimmo leads the club with an OBP of .406.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 29 extra base hits and is batting .335.
Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 42 RBIs and is batting .322.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Carter Kieboom: (left wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
