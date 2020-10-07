ALDS: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: Masahiro Tanaka and New York will host Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the ALDS.
The Yankees are 23-17 against AL East opponents. New York has a team batting average of .295 this postseason, Gleyber Torres has lead them with an average of .462
The Rays are 27-13 against AL East Division opponents. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .477 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of 1.188, including five extra base hits and three RBIs.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is slugging .610.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.