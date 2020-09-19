BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu is riding an 11-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Boston.
The Red Sox are 11-24 against AL East opponents. The Boston offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .328.
The Yankees have gone 21-13 against division opponents. New York’s team on-base percentage of .340 leads the American League. LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 26 extra base hits and is batting .286.
LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 58 hits and is batting .367.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.