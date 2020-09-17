The Phillies are 20-15 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .384.
The Mets are 14-18 against NL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .462, good for fourth in the majors. Dominic Smith leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen leads the Phillies with 30 RBIs and is batting .259.
Smith leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits and is batting .329.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jay Bruce: (quad), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.