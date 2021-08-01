Angels: Ohtani (right thumb) will next pitch at the end of the Texas Rangers series next week (Aug. 2-5) or beginning of the Dodgers series (Aug. 6-8) at the earliest, according to Joe Maddon … OF Mike Trout (right calf strain) is feeling better but there’s still no timetable for his return. He was injured May 17. … INF Anthony Rendon (left hamstring strain) is doing work in the training and weight rooms but still no baseball activity … All-Star 1B Jared Walsh (right oblique) is progressing and should be the first of these three injured players to return.