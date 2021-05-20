Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said there was no reason to worry that LHP Max Fried left his last start with cramping in his left hand. Fried departed after allowing one run and five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in six innings Monday of a 3-1 loss to the New York Mets. “No, that was just an isolated thing,” Snitker said. “I don’t know, maybe he was dehydrated that particular day, but he’s been throwing and hitting. He’s fine.”