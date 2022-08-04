Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community.”