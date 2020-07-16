Projected Lineup: RF Ronald Acuña Jr (.280, 41 HRs, 101 RBIs, 37/46 SBs), 2B Ozzie Albies (.295, 24, 86, 15/19 SBs), 1B Freddie Freeman (.295, 38, 121, .389 OBP), DH Marcell Ozuna (.241, 29, 89, 12/14 SBs with Cardinals), LF Yasiel Puig (.267, 24, 84, 19/26 SBs with Reds and Indians) or Adam Duvall (.267, 10, 19), 3B Austin Riley (.226, 18, 49) or Johan Camargo (.233, 7, 32), C Travis d’Arnaud (.251, 16, 69 with Mets, Dodgers and Rays) or Tyler Flowers (.229, 11, 34), SS Dansby Swanson (.251, 17, 65, 10/15 SBs), CF Ender Inciarte (.246, 5, 24).

Rotation: RH Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.68 ERA, 29 starts, 142 Ks in 174 2/3 innings), LH Max Fried (17-6, 4.02, 30 starts, 173 Ks in 165 2/3 innings), RH Mike Foltynewicz (8-6, 4.54, 21 starts), LH Sean Newcomb (6-3, 3.16, 55 games, 4 starts, 68 1/3 innings), LH Cole Hamels (7-7, 3.81, 143 Ks, 141 2/3 innings with Cubs) or RH Kyle Wright (0-3, 8.69, 4 starts).

Key Relievers: RH Mark Melancon (5-2, 3.61, 12/12 saves in 66 games with Braves and Giants), LH Will Smith (6-0, 2.76, 34/38 saves, 63 games with Giants), RH Luke Jackson (9-2, 3.84, 18/25 saves in 70 games), RH Shane Greene (0-3, 2.30, 23/28 saves in 65 games with Braves and Tigers), RH Darren O’Day (0-0, 1.69, 8 games), RH Chris Martin (1-3, 3.40 in 58 games with Braves and Rangers), RH Josh Tomlin (2-1, 3.79 in 78 1/3 innings, 50 games), LH A.J. Minter (3-4, 7.06, 5 saves).

Outlook: Freeman’s positive test for the coronavirus at the start of summer camp could mean Riley begins the season at first base, opening third base for Camargo. Smith also had a positive test, which stalled his chance to push Melancon for the closer’s role. The decisions by Markakis and newcomer Felix Hernández to opt out of the season cleared spots for Duvall and Newcomb, respectively. The Braves then added outfield depth by reaching an agreement on a one-year deal with Puig, pending a physical. Hamels may not be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from a sore shoulder and triceps tendinitis. That could create an opportunity for Wright, a rookie who struggled in his brief 2019 audition. Tomlin also could open in the rotation as the Braves try to navigate an opening stretch of 20 games without a break.

___

Washington Nationals

2019: 93-69, second place, wild card, World Series champions.

Manager: Dave Martinez (third season).

He’s Here: RHP Will Harris, 1B Eric Thames, INF Starlin Castro, RHP Kyle Finnegan, RHP Ryne Harper.

He’s Outta Here: 3B Anthony Rendon, 2B Brian Dozier, 1B Matt Adams, OF Gerardo Parra, RHP Hunter Strickland, RHP Fernando Rodney.

Projected Lineup: SS Trea Turner (.298, 19 HRs, 57 RBIs, 37 2Bs, 35 steals, 96 runs), RF Adam Eaton (.279, 15, 49, 15 steals, 103 runs), LF Juan Soto (.282, 34, 110, 110 runs, .949 OPS), 1B Eric Thames (.247, 25, 61 with Brewers), DH Howie Kendrick (.344, 17, 62), 2B Starlin Castro (.270, 22, 86 in 162 games with Marlins), CF Victor Robles (.255, 17, 65, 28 steals), C Kurt Suzuki (.264, 17, 63) or Yan Gomes (.223, 12, 43), 3B Carter Kieboom (.128, 2, 2 in 11 games with Nationals; .303, 16, 79 at Triple-A Fresno).

Rotation: RH Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 243 Ks in 172 1/3 innings), RH Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32, 251 Ks in NL-high 209 innings), LH Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25, 238 Ks in 202 innings), RH Aníbal Sánchez (11-8, 3.85), RH Erick Fedde (4-2, 4.50) or RH Austin Voth (2-1, 3.30).

Key Relievers: RH Daniel Hudson (6-3, 3.00, 2 saves in 45 games with Blue Jays; 3-0, 1.44, 6 saves in 24 games with Nationals), LH Sean Doolittle (6-5, 4.05, 29/35 saves), RH Will Harris (4-1, 1.50, 4 saves in 68 games with Astros), RH Tanner Rainey (2-3, 3.91 in 52 games), RH Wander Suero (6-9, 4.54, 1 save in 78 games), LH Roenis Elías (3-2, 4.64, 14 saves in 44 games with Mariners; 0-0, 9.00 in 4 games with Nationals).

Outlook: Martinez — like GM Mike Rizzo, without a deal in place for 2021 — will once again count on his strong rotation, led by three-time Cy Young Award winner Scherzer, World Series MVP Strasburg and versatile lefty Corbin, while hoping that a bullpen that was the worst in the majors for much of 2019 is sturdier now, thanks in part to the addition of Harris from Houston. The core of the roster is largely the same, minus Rendon, the star slugger who left for the Angels as a free agent. Kieboom, a rookie, gets first crack at the third base job. Ryan Zimmerman, the longtime face of the franchise and a two-time All-Star infielder, joined righty starter Joe Ross in opting out for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone associated with the Nationals knows entering this 60-game season that if they’re going to compete to become baseball’s first back-to-back champs in two decades, they need to avoid another terrible start: They were 19-31 after 50 games in 2019.

___

New York Mets

2019: 86-76, third place.

Manager: Luis Rojas (first season).

He’s Here: RHP Rick Porcello, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Dellin Betances, OF Jake Marisnick, RHP Jared Hughes, 1B Matt Adams, INF Eduardo Núñez, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Hunter Strickland, OF Melky Cabrera, INF Gordon Beckham, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, OF Jarrett Parker, OF Ryan Cordell, SS Max Moroff.

He’s Outta Here: Manager Mickey Callaway, Manager Carlos Beltrán, RHP Zack Wheeler, 3B Todd Frazier, CF Juan Lagares, LHP Luis Avilán, 2B Joe Panik, OF Rajai Davis, RHP Jacob Rhame, RHP Chris Mazza, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Drew Gagnon, INF Sam Haggerty.

Projected Lineup: CF Brandon Nimmo (.221, 8 HRs, 29 RBIs, .375 OBP in 69 games), 3B Jeff McNeil (.318, 23, 75, .916 OPS), 1B Pete Alonso (.260, MLB-best and rookie-record 53, 120, .941 OPS, 183 Ks, NL Rookie of the Year), RF Michael Conforto (.257, 33, 92), DH Yoenis Céspedes (out injured), 2B Robinson Canó (.256, 13, 39 in 107 games), LF J.D. Davis (.307, 22, 57, .895 OPS), C Wilson Ramos (.288, 14, 73), SS Amed Rosario (.287, 15, 72, 19/29 SBs).

Rotation: RH Jacob deGrom (11-8, 2.43 ERA, NL-high 255 Ks, 204 IP, 2nd straight Cy Young Award), RH Marcus Stroman (10-13, 3.22, 184 1/3 IP with Blue Jays and Mets), RH Rick Porcello (14-12, career-worst 5.52 with Boston), LH Steven Matz (11-10, 4.21), RH Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.76 with Cardinals).

Key Relievers: RH Edwin Díaz (2-7, 5.59, 26/33 saves, 99 Ks, 22 BBs, 15 HRs allowed in 58 IP), RH Seth Lugo (7-4, 2.70, 6 saves, 104 Ks, 16 BBs in 80 IP), RH Dellin Betances (only 1 appearance with Yankees due to injuries; 4-6, 2.70, 4 saves, 115 Ks, 26 BBs, 66 2/3 innings in 2018), RH Jeurys Familia (4-2, 5.70, 42 BBs in 60 IP), LH Justin Wilson (4-2, 2.54, 4 saves, 39 IP), RH Brad Brach (5-4, 5.47 with Cubs and Mets), RH Robert Gsellman (2-3, 4.66, 1 save), RH Jared Hughes (5-5, 4.04, 1 save in 72 games with Reds and Phillies).

Outlook: Seeking their first playoff appearance in four years, the Mets believe they’re built to win. The task got tougher when No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard had season-ending Tommy John surgery — and the 60-game schedule is challenging in a robust division. The long layoff helped Conforto, Céspedes and Betances rehab injuries, but back stiffness slowed deGrom during summer camp. An erratic bullpen was a big reason the Mets struggled through the first half last year before closing with a 40-21 rush. So they’re counting on a boost from Betances and bounce-back performances by Díaz and Familia — not to mention the 37-year-old Canó. He missed about a week of summer camp for undisclosed reasons. Brach and Hughes were placed on the injured list, creating more question marks in middle relief. With the designated hitter now available to NL teams, Céspedes is a natural fit. The 34-year-old slugger has played only one major league game since mid-May 2018 because of operations on both heels and then a broken ankle. But he says he’s finally healthy, which would add even more punch to a dangerous lineup. The 38-year-old Rojas is the youngest manager in the majors. Meanwhile, the franchise is for sale. Ownership is fielding bids from prospective buyers — including a group fronted by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

___

Philadelphia Phillies

2019: 81-81, fourth place.

Manager: Joe Girardi (first season).

He’s Here: Manager Joe Girardi, RHP Zack Wheeler, SS Didi Gregorius, LHP Francisco Liriano, RHP Bud Norris, INF Josh Harrison, INF Neil Walker, INF Ronald Torreyes, OF Nick Martini, INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Trevor Kelley, OF Kyle Garlick, OF Mikie Mahtook.

He’s Outta Here: Manager Gabe Kapler, 2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Maikel Franco, OF Corey Dickerson, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Jason Vargas, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Pat Neshek, RHP Tommy Hunter, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, RHP Mike Morin, RHP Jared Hughes, INF-OF Sean Rodriguez, INF-OF Brad Miller, 1B Logan Morrison.

Projected Lineup: LF Andrew McCutchen (.256, 10 HRs, 29 RBIs in 59 games), RF Bryce Harper (.260, 35, 114), C J.T. Realmuto (.275, 25, 83), 1B Rhys Hoskins (.226, 29, 85), SS Didi Gregorius (.238, 16, 61 in 82 games with Yankees), 3B Jean Segura (.280, 12, 60), DH Jay Bruce (.216, 26, 59 with Mariners and Phillies), 2B Scott Kingery (.258, 19, 55), CF Adam Haseley (.266, 5, 26) or Roman Quinn (.213, 4, 11).

Rotation: RH Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.87 ERA, 229 Ks, 202 1/3 innings), RH Zack Wheeler (11-8, 3.96, 195 Ks, 195 1/3 innings with Mets), RH Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.64), RH Zach Eflin (10-13, 4.13), RH Nick Pivetta (4-6, 5.38) or RH Vince Velasquez (7-8, 4.91) or LH Ranger Suarez (6-1, 3.14).

Key Relievers: RH Hector Neris (3-6, 2.93, 28/34 saves), LH Adam Morgan (3-3, 3.94), LH Jose Alvarez (3-4, 3.36), LH Francisco Liriano (5-3, 3.47 with Pirates), RH Tommy Hunter (0-0, 0.00, 5 1/3 innings).

Outlook: Chasing their first winning season since 2011 and trying to contend in the tough NL East. Should have enough offense to compete but may not have enough starting pitching and bullpen depth to match up with the Nationals, Braves and Mets. Harper enters second season of $330 million, 13-year deal poised to deliver even more production, and Realmuto is in line for a lucrative contract in free agency after the season. Gregorius reunites with Girardi and adds more pop to the lineup. Nola-Wheeler are formidable 1-2 starters and Arrieta seems healthy after two injury-plagued seasons. Rotation still needs others to step up. Girardi’s influence along with new pitching coach Bryan Price should be a big boost.

___

Miami Marlins

2019: 57-105, fifth place.

Manager: Don Mattingly (fifth season).

He’s Here: INF/OF Jonathan Villar, 1B Jesus Aguilar, LF Corey Dickerson, RHP Brandon Kintzler, OF Matt Joyce, C Francisco Cervelli, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Brad Boxberger, OF Monte Harrison, LHP Alex Vesia, LHP Stephen Tarpley, RHP Sterling Sharp.

He’s Outta Here: 2B Starlin Castro, LF Curtis Granderson, INF Neil Walker, LF Austin Dean, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Tayron Guerrero, RHP Tyler Kinley, LHP Wei-Yin Chen.

Projected Lineup: CF Jonathan Villar (.274, 24 HRs, 73 RBIs, 111 runs, 40 steals, 162 games for Orioles), 3B Brian Anderson (.261, 20, 66), LF Corey Dickerson (.304, 12, 59, 78 games for Pirates and Phillies), 1B Jesus Aguilar (.236, 12, 50 for Brewers and Rays), DH Garrett Cooper (.281, 15, 50), C Jorge Alfaro (.262, 18, 57), SS Miguel Rojas (.284, 5, 46), RF Harold Ramirez (.276, 11, 50), 2B Isan Diaz (.173, 5, 23, 49 games).

Rotation: RH Sandy Alcantara (6-14, 3.88 ERA, 2 shutouts), LH Caleb Smith (10-11, 4.52, 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings), RH Pablo Lopez (5-8, 5.09), RH Jose Urena (4-10, 5.21), RH Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 5.03) or RH Jordan Yamamoto (4-5, 4.46).

Key Relievers: RH Brandon Kintzler (3-3, 2.68, 1 save for Cubs), RH Yimi Garcia (1-4, 3.61 for Dodgers), LH Adam Conley (2-11, 6.53, 2 saves), RH Sterling Sharp (5-4, 3.53 in minors), RH Brad Boxberger (1-3, 5.40 for Royals), LH Alex Vesia (7-2, 1.76 in minors), RH Ryne Stanek (0-4, 3.97, 1 save for Marlins and Rays), RH Drew Steckenrider (0-2, 6.28), LH Stephen Tarpley (1-0, 6.93, 2 saves for Yankees), RH Jeff Brigham (3-2, 4.46, 1 save), RH Josh Smith (0-3, 5.81 for Red Sox).

Outlook: The Marlins expected to be much improved in 2020, and so far they’re right: In mid-July last year, they were 21 games out of first place. Now they might have a chance to be part of a playoff race in a shortened season and contend for their first postseason berth since 2003. The additions of Aguilar, Dickerson and the dynamic Villar should upgrade an offense that ranked last in the NL in runs, homers and OPS in 2019. Another boost could come from outfielder Monte Harrison, the only player obtained in the Christian Yelich trade who has yet to make his MLB debut. Alcantara leads a strong cast of young arms that has made starting pitching the cornerstone of CEO Derek Jeter’s rebuilding effort. But can a team unaccustomed to pennant-race pressure get out of the gate quickly? Miami started 4-15 last year and 5-17 in 2018.

___

