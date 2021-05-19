Yankees: LaMarre grabbed at his right hamstring just before getting to first base when running out a groundball. ... OF Clint Frazier (neck issues) was out of the lineup for the second game in a row. “I don’t know if it’s stiffness or what, but we’re looking into all that and what it could mean,” Boone said. ... C Gary Sánchez, who left Tuesday night’s game with cramping in his left hamstring, was available to play. Boone said he had always anticipated Sánchez not playing Wednesday night before the day game for the series finale.