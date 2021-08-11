Padres: All-Star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (partially separated left shoulder) was eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday but manager Jayce Tingler said the superstar is “still a ways away” and that there is no timeline. Tatis continues to do work in the outfield in anticipation of a position change when he comes back. “He’s progressing well, bouncing back well and able to do a little bit more each day,” Tingler said. ... RHP Dinelson Lamet (right forearm inflammation) threw 20 pitches and the next step will be another rehab assignment, another live bullpen session or “or be activated and go.”… Reliever Drew Pomeranz came out in the eighth inning with the trainer with forearm tightness. Tingler said Pomeranz will be day-to-day.