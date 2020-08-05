New York Yankees (8-1, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-3, fifth in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The Phillies went 45-36 on their home field in 2019. Philadelphia hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 311 total doubles last year.

The Yankees went 46-35 away from home in 2019. New York pitchers struck out 9.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.31.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

