The Rays are 19-9 in home games. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 80 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 14 homers.
The Phillies are 9-18 on the road. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .339 is fourth in the league. Alec Bohm leads the team with an OBP of .403.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.
Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 59 hits and has 38 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).
