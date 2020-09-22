The Nationals are 12-21 against opponents from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .348.
The Phillies are 20-17 in division games. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Alec Bohm leads the team with a mark of .333.
TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 21 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Carter Kieboom: (wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
