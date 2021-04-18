The Phillies went 19-13 on their home field in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 82 total home runs last year.
The Cardinals went 16-15 on the road in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits per game last year, batting .234 as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Bryce Harper: (lower back).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
