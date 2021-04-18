St. Louis Cardinals (7-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-7)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -191, Cardinals +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies went 19-13 on their home field in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 82 total home runs last year.

The Cardinals went 16-15 on the road in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits per game last year, batting .234 as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Bryce Harper: (lower back).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.