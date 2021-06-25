Phillies RHP David Hale was designated for assignment, and infielder Nick Maton was recalled from Lehigh Valley. Maton started at second base. Philadelphia added RHP Enyel De Los Santos as its 27th man for the doubleheader. ... With second-string catcher Tomás Nido on the injured list, New York claimed backstop Chance Sisco off waivers from Baltimore. Sisco was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, and 3B J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) was transferred to the 60-day IL. Davis took pregame grounders and is eligible to come off next Thursday, but there’s no timetable for his return. Mets manager Luis Rojas said Davis is trending in the right direction. ... RHP Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for the Mets. ... OF Mason Williams elected free agency after he was sent outright to Syracuse on Thursday.