That led to Lindor’s tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.
Hall of Fame ace Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970. That mark for consecutive strikeouts held for more than five decades.
Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia’s run against starter Taijuan Walker. He tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball.
Seth Lugo (1-0) struck out three in the top of the eighth.
BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 4, 11 INNINGS
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee beat Colorado to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.
With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1). Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases before Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line.
Hiura hit a solo homer off Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley in the seventh.
Devin Williams (4-1) pitched the 11th got the win.
