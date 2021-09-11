Castillo got some help in the fifth after he dropped a throw on the back end of a double play that would have ended the inning but instead allowed DeJong to score. After a review, the umpire crew said Bader slid too wide of second base and interfered with shortstop José Barrero’s throw to Castillo who was covering first, resulting in both Bader and batter Matt Carpenter being called out. It was one of three challenges on the night.