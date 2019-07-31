Detroit Tigers (31-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-53, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-8, 4.89 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.35 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Detroit will play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday.

The Angels are 29-27 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .330 is eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .426.

The Tigers are 18-36 in road games. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .337. The Angels won the last meeting 6-1. Griffin Canning recorded his fourth victory and Matt Thaiss went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Drew VerHagen registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 85 RBIs and is batting .297. Thaiss is 8-for-19 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 40 RBIs and is batting .280. John Hicks is 4-for-25 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: day-to-day (toe), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.