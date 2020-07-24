The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland hit 257 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.
The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs with 509 total extra base hits last season.
INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow).
