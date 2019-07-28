Texas Rangers (53-52, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-47, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Pedro Payano (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (9-3, 3.52 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Oakland and Texas will play on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum.

The Athletics are 26-26 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 168 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 23, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

The Rangers are 25-30 in division games. The Texas offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .317. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Homer Bailey earned his ninth victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Adrian Sampson registered his eighth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 23 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Semien is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 18 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Santana is 14-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .204 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.