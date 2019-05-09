Cincinnati Reds (15-22, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-21, fifth in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (2-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-0, 2.12 ERA, .94 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland can secure a series sweep over Cincinnati with a win.

The Athletics are 12-8 on their home turf. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .315 is fourth in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the lineup with an OBP of .379.

The Reds are 6-14 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .286. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Liam Hendriks secured his first victory and Jurickson Profar went 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Robert Stephenson registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semien leads the Athletics with 42 hits and is batting .288. Profar is 8-for-28 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 20 RBIs and is batting .216. Derek Dietrich is 7-for-22 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.