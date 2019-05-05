Oakland Athletics (15-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (4-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (4-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Chapman and the Athletics will take on Pittsburgh at PNC Park.

The Pirates are 7-8 in home games. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .294, last in the MLB. Melky Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .372.

The Athletics are 5-12 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.65, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 6.81. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Michael Feliz earned his first victory and Josh Bell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. J.B. Wendelken took his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .627. Jung Ho Kang is 5-for-32 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 26 RBIs and is batting .231. Chapman is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 10-day IL (right elbow flexor strain), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.