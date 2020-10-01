The White Sox have gone 17-13 away from home. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .289 this postseason, Tim Anderson leads them with an OBP of .667 in 9 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).
White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.