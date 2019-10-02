Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will host the Rays in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Athletics are 52-29 on their home turf. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by Ramon Laureano with an average of .286.

The Rays are 48-33 on the road. Tampa Bay has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 33, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 36 home runs and is slugging .545. Matt Chapman is 9-for-36 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Meadows leads the Rays with 89 RBIs and is batting .291. Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Chad Pinder: (leg), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.