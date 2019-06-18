Baltimore Orioles (21-51, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (37-36, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-3, 5.02 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (6-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Semien is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Oakland readies to play Baltimore.

The Athletics are 20-17 in home games. Oakland has slugged .429 this season. Brett Anderson leads the team with a .667 slugging percentage.

The Orioles are 12-23 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .398 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .566. The Athletics won the last meeting 3-2. Mike Fiers earned his seventh victory and Semien went 1-for-2 with a double for Oakland. Andrew Cashner registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 16 home runs and is batting .255. Matt Olson is 8-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 84 hits and is batting .309. Chance Sisco is 5-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 2-8, .232 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

