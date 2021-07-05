With the Twins left behind in the division race and likely headed for seller mode this month before the trade deadline, the occasion was merely symbolic. Still, the gates at Target Field were open at 100% capacity for the first time since 2019, and a season-high crowd of 20,321 came out on a sweltering night that featured 10 free food stations around the ballpark for all ticketholders. The temperature at first pitch was 94 degrees.