Yankees: Boone hopes that C Gary Sánchez, who left Friday’s game with mid-back spasms, will be back in the lineup Sunday. Boone said he was getting treatments and doing “a little better.” … RHP Luis Severino threw 38 pitches off the mound Saturday. The club will decide if he’ll throw a simulated game or make a rehab start in the next few days. … Boone also said 3B Gio Urshela (COVID-19 IL) could be activated Sunday. … OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka, both on COVID-19 IL, are expected to join the team in Boston on Sunday and fly for the series on the road against Tampa Bay.