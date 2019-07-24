New York Yankees (65-35, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-39, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (8-5, 4.86 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.18 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and New York will square off at Target Field on Wednesday.

The Twins are 31-20 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .499, the highest in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .556 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Yankees are 27-18 on the road. New York ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .269 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the club with an average of .337. The Yankees won the last meeting 14-12. Aroldis Chapman notched his third victory and Didi Gregorius went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs for New York. Kohl Stewart registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 66 RBIs and is batting .283. Max Kepler is 12-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 128 hits and has 70 RBIs. Gregorius is 10-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .302 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (concussion), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Brett Gardner: day-to-day (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.