BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits per game last year while batting .247 as a team.
The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last season and hit 307 total home runs.
The teams meet for the seventh time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 4-3.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
