Minnesota Twins (12-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (13-8, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 4.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Astros: Brad Peacock (1-0, 3.94 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will square off at Minute Maid Park on Monday.

The Astros are 6-0 in home games. Houston has hit 35 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Jose Altuve leads them with eight, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Twins are 7-3 on the road. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .274 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .362. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 11 extra base hits and is batting .277. Altuve is 12-for-38 with six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .693. Mitch Garver is 14-for-33 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 6-4, .274 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

