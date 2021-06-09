Odorizzi (1-3) allowed three runs and three hits over five innings, striking out six to post his first victory since Sept. 24, 2019 when he was still with Minnesota. Despite giving up a home run to Xander Bogaerts, he was mostly in control, throwing 54 of his 77 pitches for strikes. Cristian Javier allowed one hit and struck out three over four scoreless innings to get his first save.