HOUSTON — Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick might see the Twins later in October. He’s already getting an early look at twins closer to home.

Reddick and wife Jett welcomed twin boys on Wednesday night, two days before the Astros take on Tampa Bay in the AL Division Series.

Reddick missed Houston’s workout on Thursday to rest and be with his family. Manager AJ Hinch said Reddick would be in the lineup on Friday for Game 1.