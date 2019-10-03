The 32-year-old Reddick announced the births in an Instagram post and shared some details about the boys. Maverick Joshua weighed 6 pounds and was 19 ¼ inches long and brother Ryder Blaze was 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.
Reddick said Ryder had some difficulty breathing and had to spend the night in the neonatal intensive care unit, but that he was better on Thursday and had his oxygen mask removed.
Reddick and the Astros could face the Twins this month. Minnesota is playing the New York Yankees in the other ALDS.
