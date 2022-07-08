Ohtani among Baseball Digest's 80 MLB icons in last 80 years

NEW YORK — It took four seasons for Shohei Ohtani to join the biggest major league stars of the last eight decades.
The others spotlighted in the July/August issue were Mookie Betts, Miguel Cabrera, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Max Scherzer, Mike Trout and Justin Verlander.
Ohtani, who turned 28 on July 5, was the AL MVP last year and the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year. No player since Babe Ruth has been such a force both at the plate and on the mound.
Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in April 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers was picked as the greatest of 30 iconic moments in the magazine’s history.
