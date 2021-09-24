Astros: DH/OF Yordan Alvarez did not play due to general soreness. ... RHP Ryne Stanek was reinstated from the paternity list. ... RHP Jake Odorizzi (right foot soreness) is scheduled to come off the injured list Sunday and start at Oakland. ... Baker refused to say if OF Michael Brantley (right knee discomfort) is likely to come off the IL before the end of the regular season. ... RHP Pedro Báez (right shoulder soreness) will make at least one rehab appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land.