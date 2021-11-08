The 27-year-old Ohtani hit .257 with 46 homers, 100 RBIs and a .965 OPS as the Angels’ full-time designated hitter, while also going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts on the mound. It was his first full season in both roles — he won Rookie of the Year in 2018 even after an elbow injury shut him down as a pitcher after 10 starts.