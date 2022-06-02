Ohtani gives up numerous HRs vs. Yankees in 1st of 2 games

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a leadoff home run against Shohei Ohtani, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge added solo shots off the two-way star, and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 Thursday to open a doubleheader. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nestor Cortes (5-1) delivered seven tidy innings, DJ LeMahieu also homered and the major league-leading Yankees ensured themselves a series victory over slumping Los Angeles.

The Angels lost their seventh straight, their worst skid since an eight-game slide in 2019.

Wandy Peralta got his his first save, striking out Ohtani to end it.

Ohtani (3-4) was charged with four runs and eight hits in three-plus innings. He had pitched at least five innings in his previous six starts.

BLUE JAYS 8, WHITE SOX 3

TORONTO — Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernández homered and Toronto extended its winning streak to eight games by beating Chicago.

Santiago Espinal had three hits and three RBIs as the surging Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 15 games. Chicago was swept in the three-game series and has lost six of eight.

Manoah (6-1) allowed three runs and six hits, walked one and struck out five in 7 2/3 innings. He’s 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 13 career home starts.

Johnny Cueto (0-2) allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings for Chicago. He walked none and struck out five.

RAYS 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Kluber excelled again at Globe Life Field, pitching six solid innings to give Tampa Bay a win over Texas.

Kluber (2-2) allowed one run and four hits, striking out four and walking none. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner matched his longest outing of the season.

Vidal Brujan hit an RBI double in the second inning and Yandy Diaz singled home in the third for Tampa Bay. Ryan Thompson, the fifth Rays reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in six chances this season.

The Rangers have lost two straight after reaching .500 for the first time since May 2021.

The lone run off Kluber was a two-out, first-pitch home run by Marcus Semien in the sixth.

Taylor Hearn (3-4) allowed all three Rays runs on six hits and four walks.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2

DETROIT — Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and a surging Detroit team beat a slumping Minnesota team.

Cameron’s 416-foot shot to left-center off Emilio Pagan (1-2) scored Eric Haase, who hit a one-out single for the Tigers.

Alex Lange (3-1) gave up two walks and struck out one in the pivotal eighth inning and Gregory Soto closed or his 10th save.

AL Central-leading Minnesota, the division’s only team with a winning record, has lost seven of 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop hit an RBI single in the first inning to account for seven of Detroit’s 10 runs over two-plus games.

