Angels: OF Mike Trout’s recovery from a strained right calf continues to plod along, with an examination Monday showing no setback. Trout has dialed back his rehab in recent days after running the bases twice last week. The three-time AL MVP has been out since May 17. … Rendon, initially expected to return from a left hamstring strain by the end of this month, will miss that projection and will need a minor league rehab assignment before coming back.