Tigers: INF Niko Goodrum was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a tendon strain to his left finger. Goodrum was injured while he made a diving attempt on a ball during the sixth inning of Friday’s game. INF Isaac Paredes was called up from Triple-A Toledo. He was originally slated to start at shortstop, but that changed when his plane was delayed and he couldn’t get to the ballpark on time.