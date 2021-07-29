Angels: Walsh, who injured his side Monday, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right intercostal strain. Matt Thaiss and Gosselin will share first-base duties, with Maddon optimistic that it will not be a long IL stint. ... RHP Austin Warren had his contract purchased after RHP Andrew Wantz was optioned late Tuesday. … Trout’s recovery from a strained right calf “is changing for good on a daily basis,” according to Maddon. Trout, out since May 17, ran the bases twice last week before pausing his rehab program.