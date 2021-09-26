Ohtani scored two runs and had three RBIs to raise his season total to 98. He tripled twice off starter Tyler Anderson, then was walked in his next two plate appearances. The two-way star has walked 13 times in the last four games, tying a major league record. The others who drew 13 free passes in a four-game span were Babe Ruth (1930), Bryce Harper (2016) and Yasmani Grandal (2021).