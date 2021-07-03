Ohtani’s solo shot to right on the first pitch of the third inning was No. 29 and set an Angels record for most homers by the All-Star break. When he hit a two-run drive on a 2-1 sinker by Dillon Tate in the fourth inning to put Los Angeles up 7-6, he surpassed Babe Ruth’s 1919 mark of most round trippers by a batter with at least 10 games pitched in a season.