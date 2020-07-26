BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.97 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.
The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 220 home runs as a team.
INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Anthony Rendon: (oblique).
