Ohtani shuts down Blue Jays in Angels' 2-0 win

TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in seven innings and Andrew Velazquez homered, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Saturday. Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits — a single for George Springer in the first, and a two-out double for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third — in his career-best 11th win. Ohtani threw a season-high 109 pitches, 72 for strikes, in his first win since Aug. 9 at Oakland. He lowered his ERA to 2.67.

Jimmy Herget retired all six batters he faced for his third save to finish the two-hitter as the Angels won consecutive games after losing the previous six, blanking the Blue Jays for the second day in a row. Los Angeles, which won 12-0 Friday, leads the AL with 16 shutouts.

David Fletcher had three hits and scored the winning run on Luis Rengifo’s single in the sixth. Velazquez hit his eighth homer against Anthony Bass in the ninth. He also went deep on Friday.

All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah (12-7) struck out eight in seven innings for Toronto.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 1

BOSTON — Rich Hill struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings, and Boston beat Tampa Bay for a rare series win against another AL East team.

Kiké Hernández hit a solo homer for Boston, which also beat Tampa Bay 9-8 on Friday night. J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each drove in two runs.

The last-place Red Sox (62-65) had dropped four in a row before the contending Rays arrived at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 3-13-1 in series against AL East clubs this season.

Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single in the eighth for Tampa Bay’s only run. The Rays (69-57) are fighting for positioning in the AL wild-card standings.

The 42-year-old Hill (6-5) allowed only three singles and walked one. John Schreiber worked 1 1/3 innings for his fifth save.

Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs (6-4) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings.

