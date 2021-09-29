Four relievers retired Texas’ last 12 batters in order, striking out seven. … Rangers 2B Andy Ibanez went 2 for 4 and is hitting .422 in his last 22 games, raising his average from .200 to .277. … Angels OF Taylor Ward was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and played for Los Angeles for the first time since July 20, being on the minor league injured list July 30-Sept. 16 with a rib issue. Ward singled twice and walked. … The Rangers, with the third-worst record in the majors, became the third team to pass the 2 million mark in paid attendance.