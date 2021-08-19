Athletics: While no return timeline has been determined for RHP Chris Bassitt, the Athletics are encouraged by his recovery after he was struck in the head by a line drive Tuesday night. “He feels remarkably well for what went down the other day,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Each and every day he seems to feel a lot better and in much better spirits.” ... OF Chad Pinder will likely return to Oakland Friday after straining his right hamstring in early July.