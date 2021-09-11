Athletics: RHP Bassitt worked out catching footballs to get back accustomed to having a ball coming at him again, according to athletic trainer Nick Paparesta. Bassitt played catch Thursday and will throw about 20 pitches off the mound Saturday. ... RHP Mike Fiers faced hitters in a key step as he works back from a strained pitching elbow that has kept him out since May 7. ... OF Seth Brown was activated from the COVID-19 IL that sidelined him since Aug. 27 following a rehab outing with Class A Stockton on Thursday.